KLPGA cancels fourth event as sponsors withdraw amid pandemic - Yonhap

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Korean women's golf tour (KLPGA) has lost another event due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the KG·Edaily Ladies Open dropped from the schedule after both title sponsors pulled out, Yonhap news agency reported.

The event, which had been scheduled for Sept. 4-6, is the fourth on the tour to be cancelled.

The HighOne Resort Ladies Open (Aug. 20-23), the Hanwha Classic (Aug. 27-30) and the All for You Renoma Championship (Sept. 10-13) were all scrapped last month after sponsors withdrew, Yonhap said.

Golf Golf-Reed brings 'good vibes' into regular season-ending Wyndham Championship 9 HOURS AGO

The season began last December with an event in Vietnam but was shut down due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. It returned in May with a major, the KLPGA Championship.

The remainder of the schedule has two tournaments in September, four in October and two in November.

South Korea on Thursday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, including 47 local infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Golf Zach Johnson wins 2020 Payne Stewart Award 12 HOURS AGO