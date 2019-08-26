Koepka claims second consecutive PGA Player of Year award

Koepka, winner of three titles this season including a successful defence of his PGA championship crown, finished with 84 points.

The 29-year-old American also topped the PGA Tour money list, pocketing $9.68 million in prize money.

McIlroy, PGA of America Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014, also had a hat-trick of victories, with the Northern Irishman winning the Players Championship, Canadian Open and Tour Championship, for 78 points.

Patrick Cantlay and Gary Woodland were a distant third on 42 points. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Clare Fallon)