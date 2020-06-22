Golf

Koepka to be joined by brother Chase in Travelers field

ByReuters
42 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

June 22 (Reuters) - World number four Brooks Koepka will have a familiar face in the field at this week's PGA Tour event in Cromwell, Connecticut as his younger brother Chase grabbed one of two qualifying spots that were up for grabs on Monday.

The younger Koepka, who was cheered on by his four-times major-winning brother, shot a five-under-par 67 at Ellington Ridge Country Club in Connecticut and then made it through a playoff to gain entry the Travelers Championship.

The tournament at TPC River Highlands, which has a stacked field featuring the top five golfers in the world rankings, is the PGA Tour's third event back from a three-month COVID-19 break and will be closed to the general public.

PGA Championship to go ahead without fans

7 HOURS AGO

The elder Koepka is coming off a seventh-place finish at last week's RBC Heritage in South Carolina where he shot a six-under 65 in the final round to finish four shots back of winner Webb Simpson. He will play the opening two rounds this week with fellow Americans Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Simpson wins RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

21 HOURS AGO
Four-way tie at top of leaderboard after third round of RBC Heritage

YESTERDAY AT 02:05
