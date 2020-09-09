Open due to his ongoing knee injury, the two time champion said on Wednesday.

Koepka, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, has been plagued by a knee problem all season and skipped this year's FedExCup playoffs.

"Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week's U.S. Open," he wrote on Twitter.

"I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon."

The 30-year-old American, who has won four majors, could still have a chance to add to his tally this year at the Masters, which are taking place in November after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Ed Osmond)

