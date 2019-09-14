Korda sisters continue to deliver at Solheim Cup

The Americans are looking to win the Solheim Cup for third time in succession and each side secured two points apiece in the morning session leaving Europe with a 6½-5½ lead.

The Korda sisters, who also won yesterday's foursomes, trounced European duo Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law in the last match of the session beating them 6&5.

Nelly, who is one of six rookies on the US team, believed having her best friend on the course helped them succeed in difficult conditions.

"It was a dream start again. We birdied the first two holes and it paved our way for the day," Nelly said.

"She's my best friend so she knows me so well, how to push my buttons and she knows how to calm me down, too.

"She calmed me down a lot but it was a good team effort because it was a tough day out there."

Jessica, who made her debut for USA in 2013, added: "It was really tough and we had really tough opponents.

"We knew it was going to be a really hard day and we needed a really good start to get up before they did."

Europe appeared certain to extend their advantage in the first match of the session when Anna Nordqvist and Anne van Dam went 4 up after six holes; however, Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex fought back to secure a 2&1 victory.

The hosts did gets points on the board when Charley Hull and Azahara Muñoz recorded a 4&3 victory over Danielle Kang and Megan Khang to level the scores.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier then beat Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald 3&2 to give Europe the narrow lead at the end of the session.

Hull and Muñoz are undefeated in their three matches, securing Europe two and a half points thus far, and the Spaniard believes enjoyment has been the key to the pair gelling.

"I think we just complement each other very well and we enjoy each other's company," Muñoz said.

“We're both playing really good golf. Charley is a little longer of a hitter than me so that helps us.

“We just enjoy each other out there.”

