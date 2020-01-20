Landry squanders six-shot lead before winning American Express

Landry seemed headed for a runaway victory until he ran up three straight bogeys from the 13th hole at the PGA West Stadium course.

And when Mexican Ancer, playing ahead, collected three birdies in four holes over the same time period, it was suddenly tied up.

Landry, however, struck a precise eight-iron at the dangerous island-green par-three 17th and drained the seven-foot birdie putt to retake the sole lead.

He added another birdie for good measure at the last to shoot five-under-par 67 and claim his second PGA Tour victory at the age of 32.

Landry finished at 26-under 262, while Ancer shot 63 to claim second place alone.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Stephen Coates)