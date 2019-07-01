Lashley leads wire-to-wire, wins by six shots in Detroit

Lashley, the final player to get into the field after several late withdrawals, was never seriously challenged in the final round after starting the day with a six-shot advantage.

He carded a two-under-par 70 at Detroit Golf Club for his first PGA Tour victory in his 33rd career start.

Lashley finished at 25-under 263, earning among other things a spot in next month's British Open at Royal Portrush.

The 36-year-old enjoyed warm support from the large galleries after widespread reporting of the tragic event in his life 15 years ago, when his parents and girlfriend were killed in a light plane crash. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)