Leishman cards 65 to win at Torrey Pines as Rahm falters

Several of the players competing at Torrey Pines knew Bryant well, notably Tiger Woods.

News of Bryant's death in a helicopter crash quickly spread around the Torrey Pines course as the round progressed.

Woods, though, was unaware until after the round.

He shot 70 and finished equal ninth, six strokes behind Leishman.

The burly Australian carded seven-under-par 65 to claim his fifth PGA Tour victory as several players including overnight leader Jon Rahm faltered.

Leishman finished at 15-under 273, one shot ahead of Rahm (70), who regrouped and birdied the final three holes.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)