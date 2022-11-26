Nerves are set to play a part on Sunday, as Linn Grant and Maja Stark traded mistakes on day three in the battle for the Race to Costa Del Sol title.

The pair arrived at the season-ending Andalusia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana for a two-person duel for the right to be named the Ladies European Tour’s No. 1 player.

The 23-year-old, who has four titles on the LET to her name in 2022, often plays like she has ice in her veins and extended her advantage over Stark to four strokes mid-way through the round.

Grant errors are collector’s items, but she made a huge one on the 12th - which came after two excellent putts for birdie on the 10th and 11th shaved the hole and stayed above ground.

Water will collect anything short on 12, so Grant took that out of the equation. But she over-clubbed by a good 20 yards and sent her ball into the penalty area at the back of the green.

After taking a penalty drop, she failed to get up and down resulting in a double bogey.

One hole further ahead, Stark made her third birdie on the spin and in the blink of an eye went from two behind to in front of Grant.

Third Round Leaderboard

1. Morgane Metraux, 14-under

T2. Caroline Hedwall, 12-under

T2. Cayetana Fernandez, 12-under

T2. Leona Maguire, 12-under

5. Carlota Ciganda, 11-under

T6. Linn Grant, nine-under

T6. Carla Tejedo Mulet, nine-under

T6. Cara Gainer, nine-under

Putting issues have plagued Stark this week, and they reared their head again on 16. After finding the green on the par-five in two, she had a putt for eagle but raced it seven feet past the cup and missed the return effort - resulting in a par.

Possibly still cursing the three putt on 16, Stark sent her approach to the 17th into the thick bushes on the right. After taking a drop, she compounded the error by blasting her putt for par eight feet past and missed the return effort for a second hole in the row - this time resulting in a double bogey.

To take seven after finding the fairway off the tee would sting; to look at the leaderboard and see Grant one in front would rub salt into the wounds.

Both players parred the 18th, leaving Grant one to the good at nine-under going into what could be a fraught final 18 holes of the season at Alferini Golf.

While the battle for the Race to Costa Del Sol title is commanding the attention, there is a tournament to be won - for Grant, Stark and a host of other players.

Morgane Metraux made three birdies in her final four holes to sign for a 67 and get to the top of the leaderboard at 14-under.

Leona Maguire, Caroline Hedwall and 16-year-old amateur Cayetana Fernande are giving chase at 12-under, while defending champion Carlota Ciganda made a blistering eagle, birdie, birdie finish to her round of 68 to get to 11-under.

