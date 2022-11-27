After a nervy time on Saturday, Linn Grant held things together superbly to fend off Maja Stark to claim the Race to Costa Del Sol title, while the Andalusia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana went to Caroline Hedwall who beat Morgane Metraux in a play-off.

Grant and Stark joined battle on Thursday for a two-way duel to be crowned the Ladies European Tour’s No. 1 player for 2022.

The rest of the field had the Andalusia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana to focus on, with Hedwall getting the better of a battle with Metraux at the fourth extra hole, but the eye was drawn to the scrap between the two Swedes who had dominated the LET in 2022.

Grant proved the stronger, ultimately finishing four shots clear of Stark as she was rewarded for her greater consistency.

She missed out on the play-off by one shot, but four wins over the course of the season propelled her to the top of the tree in Europe.

Final Leaderboard

1. Caroline Hedwall, 18-under

2. Morgane Metraux, 18-under

3. Linn Grant, 17-under

4. Leona Maguire, 16-under

T5. Alice Hewson, 15-under

T5. Cayetana Fernandez, 15-under

With four wins to her name in 2022, to three for Stark, Grant arrived in Spain knowing that finishing level or above her friend and rival would be enough.

Apart from a wobble mid-way through the third round, Grant produced rock-solid golf in Spain. In contrast, Stark mixed birdies and bogeys - often being let down by her putter.

The pattern repeated itself on Sunday as Stark made bogey on the second before reeling off three birdies on the spin to draw level with Grant.

Stark continued to push, but a putt failed to drop for birdie on 14 and one hole later her chance evaporated when a wild tee shot left her way out of position under a tree and it resulted in a bogey - which left Grant home and dry to secure the Race to Costa Del Sol title.

With the LET season-ending No. 1 in the bag for Grant, her focus shifted to the tournament win. She appeared too far back but went for broke by taking on the trouble on the par-five 17 with her approach. A stunning shot came to rest five feet from the hole to set up an eagle, which moved her into the lead.

Grant posted the clubhouse lead at 17-under, but Hedwall and Metraux had the two par-fives to play. They made birdies on both and pars on 18 took the tournament to extra holes.

Hedwall and Metraux went back to the 18th and parred it three times in a row, with Hedwall having the only chance of note to win at the third time of asking after an excellent tee shot - but her putt lacked pace and slipped by on the low side.

After playing the par-three, they ventured to the par-five 17th. Neither player found the green in two and their chips were average at best.

Metraux had the first crack at a birdie putt but she misread it badly. Putting has been an Achilles heel for Hedwall, which is why her drought dated back over four years, but she rolled in her effort to claim victory for the first time since the Open de France in 2018.

“It feels awesome,” Hedwall said. “It feels like forever that I waited.

“I wasn’t sure I had it in me. It is so nice to get it together and get the win.”

On her spell in the wilderness, Hedwall said: “It has been a rollercoaster. I had an injury in 2014 that was really tough and had a turn on my self-confidence.

“That win in 2018 helped a lot, but it was tough during Covid. I did not enjoy travelling much but it is now more or less back to normal, so it feels great.”

And with Grant winning the Race to Costa Del Sol, Hedwall’s victory reinforced the strength of women’s golf in Sweden.

