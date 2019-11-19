List of oldest players to win a major championship
Nov 19 (Reuters) - List of the oldest players to win one of the tournaments that comprise the four modern major championships:
48 - Julius Boros - 1968 PGA Championship
46 - Tom Morris Sr. - 1867 British Open
46 - Jack Nicklaus - 1986 Masters
45 - Jerry Barber - 1961 PGA Championship
45 - Hale Irwin - 1990 U.S. Open
44 - Lee Trevino - 1984 PGA Championship (Compiled by Andrew Both Editing by Christian Radnedge)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react