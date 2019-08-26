List of winners of the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour

By Reuters

1 hour ago

Aug 25 (Reuters) - List of winners of the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour since the inception of the season-long points competition, U.S.

unless stated:

2019 - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

2018 - Justin Rose (England)

2017 - Justin Thomas

2016 - McIlroy

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2014 - Billy Horschel

2013 - Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

2012 - Brandt Snedeker

2011 - Bill Haas

2010 - Jim Furyk

2009 - Tiger Woods

2008 - Vijay Singh (Fiji)

2007 - Woods

(Compiled by Andrew Both)

