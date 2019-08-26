List of winners of the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour
Aug 25 (Reuters) - List of winners of the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour since the inception of the season-long points competition, U.S.
unless stated:
2019 - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
2018 - Justin Rose (England)
2017 - Justin Thomas
2016 - McIlroy
2015 - Jordan Spieth
2014 - Billy Horschel
2013 - Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
2012 - Brandt Snedeker
2011 - Bill Haas
2010 - Jim Furyk
2009 - Tiger Woods
2008 - Vijay Singh (Fiji)
2007 - Woods
