Lopez withdraws from LPGA restart after positive COVID-19 test

July 29 (Reuters) - Gaby Lopez has withdrawn from the Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio, after testing positive for COVID-19, the LPGA said on Wednesday.

The tournament begins on Friday at the Inverness Club, the LPGA's first event in more than five months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the Tour following the Women's Australia Open on Feb. 16.

Lopez, the world number 44 and twice an LPGA tour winner, said she was self-isolating in accordance with safety guidelines.

"I was very excited to get back to playing on Tour after this long break and while I’m disappointed that I’ll have to wait a little longer, I am glad that I was able to get tested and to make sure I do not put anyone else at risk," she said in a statement.

The Tour said Lopez would quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and would undergo another COVID-19 test before being allowed to compete again. She was the only positive to come out of coronavirus testing on Monday. (Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond)

