LPGA cancels Shanghai event due to COVID-19

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled because of health concerns and travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Tuesday.
The event was scheduled for Oct. 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
Danielle Kang successfully defended her title at Qizhong Garden last year with a one-stroke win over fellow American Jessica Korda.
The LPGA returned from a 166-day hiatus two weeks ago at Inverness Club for the first of two consecutive spectator-free events in Ohio. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
