The event had been scheduled to take place from Oct. 22-25 in Busan. Local favourite Jang Ha-na sealed victory in a playoff in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2019.
The 2020 LPGA season has already lost tournaments in China, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Tour's Asian swing also features the Toto Japan Classic, which is scheduled to be held in November. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
