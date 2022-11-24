Lucas Herbert has admitted he was ‘p****d off’ to not be selected for a place in the Internationals team at the Presidents Cup.

The Australian had a solid season, winning his maiden PGA Tour title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October of 2021 and claiming top 15-finishes in two of the four majors.

Ad

Despite his positive form that took him inside the world’s top 50 - he is currently ranked 55th - Herbert missed out on a spot on Trevor Immelman’s side.

Ryder Cup Donald impressed by 'helluva player' McIlroy, backs him to challenge for majors in 2023 6 HOURS AGO

Eyebrows were raised when Immelman opted to overlook Herbert and Ryan Fox, the latter who spent his year on the DP World Tour, opting instead to go with players on the PGA Tour.

It certainly came as a blow to Herbert, who felt he had done enough to secure a spot on the team at Quail Hollow.

"I was really p****d off I didn't make that team," Herbert told AAP. "I thought I had a lot to offer and I felt like my form was decent leading up to it.

"I didn't think I was out of form, so I was pretty disappointed when I got the call."

Herbert said he consoled himself with a holiday, and felt Immelman’s selections were governed by stats rather than form or feel.

"To be honest, I was sat on a yacht in Miami drinking, so I didn't find it that tough to watch," he said.

"They went a lot off the stats and a lot off the numbers, and those guys suited that golf course the best. Obviously a couple of them didn't play the way they would have liked that week."

Herbert feels his game is in good shape and is setting his sights on a crack at the Masters in April, having missed the cut in his first trip to Augusta.

"My game's trending in the right direction at the moment, so whether it's at Christmas or one of the next cut-offs for the world rankings, I will be playing at Augusta in April, I'd like to think that," Herbert said. "I can't control everything but I do feel like there's not as much pressure as probably what it looks like."

Golf Tiger beats McIlroy to top spot in PGA Tour’s Player Impact Programme, scoops $15m 8 HOURS AGO