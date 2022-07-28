Luke Donald is set to be named as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, replacing Henrik Stenson.

Team Europe said a decision on a replacement would be made following a period of reflection.

It was reported that former captain Thomas Bjorn was being considered in order to provide stability.

There was also a suggestion that the three men beaten to the role by Stenson in March - Donald, Paul Lawrie and Robert Karlsson - would be given the opportunity to reinterview.

Former world No. 1 Donald was reported to be the second choice to Stenson, and James Corrigan of the Telegraph claims he has been given the nod.

According to Corrigan, Donald will be named as the new captain next week and “is expected to retain the two vice-captains Stenson had appointed before his stunning U-Turn: Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari.”

Donald is a veteran of four Ryder Cups, securing victory on each occasion.

He last played in a Ryder Cup in 2012 - the famous Miracle at Medinah - and was an assistant to Bjorn when Europe beat USA in Paris in 2018.

Donald still competes professionally, but his game has been in decline for some time and he is down at 511 in the world.

He is playing on the PGA Tour this week, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

