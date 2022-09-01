It has been a roller coaster spell for Aaron Cockerill, as he made his second hole-in-one in a week - only to later be disqualified from Made In HimmerLand.

A week one at Made In Himmerland, Cockerill aced the iconic 16th hole.

At 95 yards it is one of the shortest holes in professional golf, but it is surrounded by stands and creates a stunning atmosphere.

Cockerill whipped the Danish crowd into a frenzy when finding the bottom of the cup with his tee shot.

It appears Cockerill lost focus after the hole-in-one, as he made a quadruple-bogey eight on the following hole.

Still, the celebrations for the ace continued beyond the 18th green as Cockerill confirmed he had been disqualified after forgetting to sign his card.

"Can confirm two aces in seven days is pretty cool, although I didn’t exactly ‘validate’ it on the next," Cockerill wrote on Twitter. "And with some hole-in-one chatter in the recording area I forgot to sign my card and got DQ’d."

