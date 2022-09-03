John Catlin put himself into contention at Made In HimmerLand when making a hole-in-one, and there is a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round.

The 16th at the Himmerland Resort is one of the most iconic holes in golf, as it is a mere 95 yards - with the green in a bowl at the bottom of a hill.

Players walk through a fan and music-filled tunnel to get to the tee, meaning the juices are flowing before the tee shot is hit.

Catlin picked out his wedge and played the shot to perfection, as he sent his ball over the flag to the bank at the back of the green before spinning it down the hill and into the cup.

It’s fair to suggest refreshments had been taken by those surrounding the green and the celebrations were exuberant.

High fives with playing partners and caddies, as those all around the hole celebrated with Catlin.

The joy of the ace may have got the better of the American as he bogeyed 17, but got to 13-under alongside Robert McIntyre.

Catlin heads into the final round four shots off the lead, with Oliver Wilson, Matthew Southgate, Francesco Laporta and Ross McGowan tied at the top.

“I have been so close for the past few months so am feeling good out there,” Laporta said. “It is nice to be in with a chance tomorrow.”

Third Round Leaderboard

T1. Oliver Wilson, 17-under

T1. Matthew Southgate, 17-under

T1. Francesco Laporta, 17-under

T1. Ross McGowan, 17-under

5. Matthew Jordan, 16-under

T6. Justin Walters, 15-under

T6. Ewen Ferguson, 15-under

T6. Tom Lewis, 15-under

Wilson had the chance to be on his own at the top, but he bogeyed 17 and 18. The dropped shots mean eight players are within two shots of the lead.

“My finish left a sour taste, but I played well and did a lot of good stuff today,” Wilson said. “I did not do that much wrong on the last two. I don't want to dwell on that.

"The rest of it was really good. I played well and was in control.”

Tom Lewis had a torrid time in America but he struck form on his return to the DP World Tour. He carded a 68 on Saturday to move to 15-under.

Matthew Jordan is still seeking his first win on the DP World Tour, and he will have a chance on Sunday after powering into contention with a course-record equalling 62.

The 26-year-old made two eagles and six birdies, after finding himself one-over after three holes. He is 16-under with 18 holes to play, one off the lead.

