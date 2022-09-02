Ross McGowan continues to set the pace at Made In HimmerLand, but Niklas Norgaard Moller will not be around for the weekend after making 10 on his final hole to miss the cut.
McGowan set the course record of 62 on day one in Denmark, and he followed that with a 65 to get to 15-under for the weekend.
Ad
While the Englishman will likely sleep well, knowing he has a late tee time on Saturday, Moller could well have a more restless night thinking about his collapse.
Made in Himmerland
Cockerill makes second hole-in-one in a week, later DQ'd from Made In HimmerLand
The home favourite played superbly on Thursday, as a round of 65 put him in contention.
He struggled a shade on Friday, but was well placed to make the weekend after a birdie on the 17th left him on six-under for the tournament - and comfortably inside the cut line.
The problems began with the tee shot as he went way left into the undergrowth and had to take a drop. His third shot flew out of the rough and into the long grass beyond the bunker that guards the back of the green.
- Mickelson feels LIV Golf has benefited PGA Tour players, expects to play in the Masters
- 'There will be friction there' - LIV player Kaymer confirms he won't be at Wentworth
He was hopelessly positioned and despite a big swing he could barely advance the ball. With his chances of making the cut disappearing, Moller continued to hack away rather than take a penalty drop.
On his seventh shot, he finally got the ball onto the green but three putts from 11 feet resulted in a 10 going on the card.
First Round Leaderboard
- 1. Ross McGowan, 15-under
- T2. Richard Mansell, 14-under
- T2. Francesco Laporta, 14-under
- T4. Marcus Helligkilde, 12-under
- T4. Tom Lewis, 12-under
- T4. Soren Kjeldsen, 12-under
- T4. Ewen Ferguson, 12-under
At the business end of proceedings, Richard Mansell and Francesco Laporta signed for 64s for the second day in a row to get within one of McGowan.
Ryder Cup captains past and present will not be playing at the weekend, as Thomas Bjorn and Luke Donald missed the cut by a single shot.
LIV is 'the future of golf' claims Cameron Smith after moving over from PGA Tour
Both required birdies on the difficult 18th to make the weekend and although they found the short surface in regulation, they could not get the ball to drop and will have to walk the course on Saturday and Sunday to keep an eye on potential Ryder Cup players for next year.
Made in Himmerland
Hojgaard one off the lead as McGowan sets new course record
Made in Himmerland
Made in HimmerLand: Tee times, prize money, TV coverage as Donald and Bjorn tee it up
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad