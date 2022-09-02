Ross McGowan continues to set the pace at Made In HimmerLand, but Niklas Norgaard Moller will not be around for the weekend after making 10 on his final hole to miss the cut.

Ad

While the Englishman will likely sleep well, knowing he has a late tee time on Saturday, Moller could well have a more restless night thinking about his collapse.

Made in Himmerland Cockerill makes second hole-in-one in a week, later DQ'd from Made In HimmerLand 20 HOURS AGO

The home favourite played superbly on Thursday, as a round of 65 put him in contention.

He struggled a shade on Friday, but was well placed to make the weekend after a birdie on the 17th left him on six-under for the tournament - and comfortably inside the cut line.

The problems began with the tee shot as he went way left into the undergrowth and had to take a drop. His third shot flew out of the rough and into the long grass beyond the bunker that guards the back of the green.

He was hopelessly positioned and despite a big swing he could barely advance the ball. With his chances of making the cut disappearing, Moller continued to hack away rather than take a penalty drop.

On his seventh shot, he finally got the ball onto the green but three putts from 11 feet resulted in a 10 going on the card.

First Round Leaderboard

1. Ross McGowan, 15-under

T2. Richard Mansell, 14-under

T2. Francesco Laporta, 14-under

T4. Marcus Helligkilde, 12-under

T4. Tom Lewis, 12-under

T4. Soren Kjeldsen, 12-under

T4. Ewen Ferguson, 12-under

At the business end of proceedings, Richard Mansell and Francesco Laporta signed for 64s for the second day in a row to get within one of McGowan.

Ryder Cup captains past and present will not be playing at the weekend, as Thomas Bjorn and Luke Donald missed the cut by a single shot.

LIV is 'the future of golf' claims Cameron Smith after moving over from PGA Tour

Both required birdies on the difficult 18th to make the weekend and although they found the short surface in regulation, they could not get the ball to drop and will have to walk the course on Saturday and Sunday to keep an eye on potential Ryder Cup players for next year.

Made in Himmerland Hojgaard one off the lead as McGowan sets new course record A DAY AGO