On a day of low scoring, Ross McGowan went lowest as he set a new course record in the opening round of Made In HimmerLand.

Wind is the main defence on the Danish track, but with hardly a breath of breeze the course was ripe to be attacked.

Ad

A host of players, including home favourites Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde got to eight-under, but McGowan leapt over them to nine-under with a brilliant round of 62.

Made in Himmerland Made in HimmerLand: Tee times, prize money, TV coverage as Donald and Bjorn tee it up YESTERDAY AT 10:15

The Englishman was one of the later starters and began on the back nine, meaning he closed his round with an eagle and a birdie to set the new mark for the Himmerland Golf Resort.

“I’m very happy with that round," McGowan said. "Hit the ball close early doors and left myself a few birdies from four or six feet or so.

"Back nine I hit a couple of loose ones but got away with them. I ended up just in the collar on eight and missed my second shot short right but managed to chip it in for the eagle and then nine, there’s quite a big slope on that fairway so found the semi, and managed to get it close again.

“I felt like it’s been getting better the last few weeks but it’s nice to finally put a round together and hopefully I can keep it going for the next three days.”

First Round Leaderboard

1. Ross McGowan, nine-under

T2. Marcus Helligkilde, eight-under

T2. Rasmus Hojgaard, eight-under

T2. Ewen Ferguson, eight-under

T2. Matthew Southgate, eight-under

T2. Justin Walters, eight-under

T7. Richard Mansell, seven-under

T7. Soren Kjeldsen, seven-under

T7. Craig Howie, seven-under

T7. Nicolai van Dellingshausen, seven-under

T7. Francesco Laporta, seven-under

T7. Rikard Karlberg, seven-under

Five players are on the Englishman’s tail, with Ewen Ferguson amongst the early starters to get to eight-under only for McGowan to wrestle the course record from his grasp.

“We’ve got a good run of tournaments coming up now so I’m looking forward to this stretch and this week is fantastic,” Ferguson said. “I just played really good. Didn’t do anything wrong and just enjoyed my golf.”

Tour Championship 'What happened next?' with Hovland, Niemann, Theegala and Stallings

Ferguson played alongside former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn who carded a round of 69, while current captain Luke Donald shot a 67 to get to four-under - the same score as Eddie Pepperell.

Golf Ogletree, man who finished dead last in first LIV event, wants route back to golf 41 MINUTES AGO