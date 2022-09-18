Maja Stark came up just short in her bid for a first win since securing an LPGA Tour card, as Andrea Lee rallied superbly to take victory in the Amazingcre Portland Classic.
Swedish star Stark has caught plenty of eyes with her blistering play on the Ladies European Tour, and her win at the co-sanctioned ISPS Handa World Invitational secured her an LPGA Tour card.
On her first start at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, the 22-year-old played superbly in a field that contained major champions Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.
Stark had a chance to push for the win and led on a couple of occasions during the final round, but was let down by her putter as Lee claimed a one-stroke win.
Lee began the final round in a share of the lead, but bogeys on two and three threatened to derail her charge.
Despite still seeking a first win on the LPGA Tour, Lee did not panic and produced near-flawless golf from the fourth hole onwards.
Lee birdied five, six and seven to get under-par for the back nine and continued to power on coming home.
Brilliant, straight driving and exemplary putting saw her make five further birdies for a 19-under total and victory from Daniela Darquea by one stroke.
Final Leaderboard
- 1. Andrea Lee, 19-under
- 2. Daniela Darquea, 18-under
- T3. Narin An, 17-under
- T3. Lilia Vu, 17-under
- T3. Esther Henseleit, 17-under
- T3. Hannah Green, 17-under
- T3. Ayaka Furue, 17-under
- 8. Maja Stark, 16-under
Stark made her mark with a brilliant display and came within a couple of inches of a hole-in-one after firing a dart at the eighth, which was the culmination of a run of five birdies on the spin.
The run was halted by a bogey on nine, but she still turned in 31 shots.
Arguably the weakness in Stark’s game is her putting and she missed three short putts - two for par and one for birdie - in as many holes either side of the turn.
She made birdies on 12 and 15 but left four makeable putts above ground coming home to finish at 16-under - and a statement that she will be a big player on the LPGA Tour.
Korda fans hoping for a final-day charge were disappointed as she finished at seven-under, while Henderson closed with a 67 to get to 14-under.
Golf
