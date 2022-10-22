Ryan Fox and Yannik Paul surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Mallorca Open after a low-scoring day at Son Muntaner.

It was a blitz of birdies and eagles up and down the leaderboard, with players threatening the fabled 59 mark in benign conditions.

Richard Mansell set a new course record with a round of 61, while Paul carded a 62 after looking set to go lower only for his round to stall on the back nine.

Paul is sat at 16-under alongside Fox, who has the incentive of being able to move above Matt Fitzpatrick and into second behind Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings.

Fox fired six birdies and no bogeys, while Paul was nine-under after 11 holes - which included three eagles.

"Really solid," Fox said. "I probably only hit two bad shots - the tee-shot at the first and the tee-shot on the 14th.

"I gave myself plenty of chances again. Maybe felt like I left a couple out there but also made a few as well.

"It's always good to go bogey-free again, it's probably a record for me that many holes bogey-free so far this week.

"Hopefully I can continue that tomorrow.

"Obviously I'd like to get closer to Rory McIlroy and give him a bit of a run but it's nice knowing going into Dubai that I sort of hold it in my own hands. If I can go and win that event I can probably win the Harry Vardon Trophy.”

Third Round Leaderboard

T1. Ryan Fox, 16-under

T1. Yannik Paul, 16-under

T3. Dale Whitnell, 14-under

T3. Marcus Armitage, 14-under

5. Richard Mansell, 13-under

Commenting on his blistering start, Paul said: “It was obviously really good. I had three eagles today, that's obviously a special day.

"Once I made the eagle on the 11th, I was nine under through 11 and thought 'maybe I could shoot 59 today'.

"Then I played well, but just the putts didn't drop. But overall obviously really happy with my round."

Dale Whitnell and Marcus Armitage came into the third round tied for the course record, but their 63s were blitzed by Mansell.

"I made a couple of good up-and-downs on eight and nine,” Mansell said. “Hole eight has just had me all week, I haven't seemed to have figured that one out yet.

"And then on the back nine I just caught fire, shot eight under on the back nine. You don't often get into a flow, in the zone in golf, but on the back nine I just was today."

