Man named by media reports as Olesen arrested at Heathrow

London police confirmed an arrest, without naming the man.

"Officers based at Heathrow Airport arrested a 29 year-old man on an in-bound flight on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew," they said in a statement to Reuters.

"He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation."

Olesen's agent Rory Flanagan did not respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

Olesen, a Dane with five European Tour victories, played in a World Golf Championships event in Memphis last week, finishing equal 27th.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in Paris last year, beating American Jordan Spieth in the final-day singles.

Olesen was not scheduled to play this week. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill Editing by Christian Radnedge)