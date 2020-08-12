Masters to proceed without spectators in November

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Masters, which brings together the world's best golfers in one of the sport's four majors, will be held without spectators in November because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement the potential risks of welcoming spectators for the Nov. 12-15 tournament were too significant to overcome. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Gareth Jones)

