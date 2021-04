Golf

Masters golf 2021 - Justin Rose reacts to stunning start - 'You can only lose in first round'

Justin Rose made a mockery of treacherous conditions to card a remarkable 65 and claim a four-shot lead on the opening day of the 85th Masters. "You can't win the golf tournament today, even with a (round of) 65. You can't win it today, you can only probably lose it today. I didn't hit the panic button."

00:00:20, an hour ago