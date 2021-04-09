Justin Rose produced another powerful finish with a level-par 72 enough to maintain a one-shot lead after the second round of the US Masters as former champion Jordan Spieth moved firmly into contention with a four-under par 68.

The two-times Masters runner-up Rose – whose opening day 65 earned him a four-shot overnight lead after he had slumped to plus two after seven holes – slipped from seven under to four under after his first 12 holes on Friday at Augusta, but managed to restore parity by finishing with three birdies in the final six holes to end the day as he started it.

"I didn't quite appreciate the scoring was going to be quite so good today,'' said Rose, who missed the Players Championship during an enforced five-week absence with a back issue. "I felt like the golf course was still fairly tricky the first few holes. The first six holes were always quite difficult around here.''

While Rose has played the outward nine in 74 over the first two days, he has roared back in only 63 strokes. Birdies this time at the 13th, 14th and 16th were enough to ensure he would be in the final group for the third round on Saturday with American duo Will Zalatoris (68) and Brian Harman (69) only one shot behind on six under.

"I think it was just a classic day at Augusta National when you're just slightly off,'' said the 2013 US Open champion. "You can be a foot or two out on certain occasions, and you end up struggling.

I love being here on the grounds. It's a golf course I know how to play better than any other. For me to come into any major championship without playing for a month, it would be this one.

A rejuvenated Spieth – fresh from last week's win at the Texas Open – complemented his first-round 71 with a 68 seeing him move to five under alongside Australian Marc Leishman, who hit a five-under 67 to boost his prospects of glory after finishing fourth behind winner Adam Scott in 2013.

The 2015 champion Spieth is aiming to become the first player in Masters history to claim the Green Jacket after suffering a triple bogey (at the ninth hole on the first day).

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau moved back into contention as a birdie at the 18th hole ensured he moved to one under with a second round 67.

World number two Justin Thomas enjoyed a fruitful day after a first-round 73 with a classy 67 helping him within three of Rose.

