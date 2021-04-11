Hideki Matsuyama stands on the verge of becoming Japan's first men's Major golf champion at the US Masters after a scintillating third-round bogey-free 65 saw him move four strokes clear of the field.

After enduring an enforced delay due to heavy rain and a storm warning for one hour and 15 minutes on Saturday at Augusta, world number 25 Matsuyama re-emerged to complete his final eight holes in six under par. He ended the day on 11 under after opening with rounds of 69 and 71.

“I played well today,” said the 2017 US Open runner-up. "Before the horn blew I didn't hit a very good drive, but after the restart I hit practically every shot exactly how I wanted to.

It will be a new experience for me, being a leader going into the final round of a major. All I can do is relax, prepare well and do my best.

"When the wind calmed down you could kind of get at it. I am happy enough with the last couple of days' play.

“I just stuck to my game plan. Hopefully, I can do the same tomorrow.”

Overnight leader Justin Rose again battled ferociously despite being out of sorts as he sunk a superb clutch putt from 15 feet at 18 to rescue a level-par 72 and ensure he joined Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris in a four-way tie for second place on seven under.

"It was a tricky day, when the storm was approaching it was really windy," said Englishman Rose. "When we came back out it felt there was a period of time to make a score, but then the greens slowed up a lot.

There was definitely some tricky moments out there. I had to work hard and after 12 holes I thought I was in a nice spot. Hideki hit the jets and I hit the brakes a bit, that was the difference.

"A lot is to do with how Hideki plays, but there is a big chasing pack waiting. We are in a good spot."

2015 winner Jordan Spieth is six behind after being forced to settle for a 72 while world number two Justin Thomas is ten strokes off top spot after completing a 75.

Third-round leaderboard

-11 H Matsuyama (18)

-7 X Schauffele (18), M Leishman (18), J Rose (18), W Zalatoris (18)

-6 C Conners (18)

-5 J Spieth (18)

-4 B Harman (18)

