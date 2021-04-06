If form is temporary and class permanent in professional sport, it might be worth studying Adam Scott's prospects of upsetting the form horses at Augusta this week.

While much of the focus centres around the potential of US quartet of Dustin Johnson, Bryson Dechambeau, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas as well as the European duo of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy as Masters favourites, Scott is ranked a 55-1 outsider by some bookmakers. Not that he is bothered about going in under the radar.

The former world number one is hoping life begins at 40 when he begins his quest for a second Major title, eight years after he donned the Green Jacket by winning a sudden death play-off against 2009 Masters winner Angel Cabrera at the second extra hole in fading light.

It was the first time an Australian has lifted the Masters, but nobody is talking about Scott emulating his success. He is a lowly 106th on the PGA Tour money list having failed to register a top-10 finish so far this season.

But the pedigree hints at greater times ahead with Scott enjoying top-four finishes in the other three Majors in his 21-year professional career.

"I can understand why, I've really shown no particular form," said Scott in Golf Digest.

But I could make a case that it's a good bet. I generally perform fairly solidly in majors, it could just be the week it clicks.

The man from Adelaide cites the Masters as his favourite Major having finished inside the top ten four times outside of his 2013 victory, but believes putting and accuracy off the tee is more important than spraying it long all over the place.

Scott will get to see length at close hand after being grouped alongside the booming US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa at 18:36 on Thursday.

“It’s a huge part of playing Augusta National now," said Scott, who has won 14 PGA Tour titles with the last coming at the Genesis Invitational in February 2020.

"Some length is certainly an advantage, but we’ve seen over the past decade or so that guys who are efficient off the tee have done really well or in fact won the tournament. That’s something I’ve been very aware of leading in.

If I can get my efficiency off the tee, I think I’m in good shape.

"I always tend to have a really big focus on putting, generally, going into the Masters. It should be every tournament, really, because the winner always seems to hole those extra couple of putts down the stretch,” he said.

"But more so at the Masters. You can become unravelled on those greens and you don’t want that to happen early in the week."

Scott has compared the slickness of the greens to 2007 when Zach Johnson won and water was trickling off them.

“In my memory, 2007 had the firmest greens I think I've played here in my years Zach won," he said.

In the practice round, I actually remember being on the 16th green with Greg Norman and poured some water on the slope and the water just trickled all the way across and off the green.

“It never got absorbed. That stood out for me. I didn't do that today, but it looks kind of similar.”

Scott is launching a podcast to give fans an insight in the demands of preparing and competing at a Major tournament.

“Fairgame is something that myself and a couple of my golfing buddies dreamt up," he added.

“Certainly starting out with an interesting topic that all golfers love, the Masters. And a little behind the scenes or behind the curtain with what goes into getting ready to play the Masters.

"Hopefully take you right through a couple weeks of preparation and then through the tournament, and hopefully people will find that interesting and we’ll see where we go from there.”

