Hideki Matsuyama holds a four-stroke lead ahead of the final day's play at the 85th US Masters after a brilliant bogey-free 65 saw him move to 11 under on Saturday night.

The world number 25 is last out at 7:40pm (BST) in the fourth round alongside Xander Schauffele, a figure who boasts five top-five finishes from 14 Major appearances. Matsuyama will seek to become Japan's first men's Major champion.

Justin Rose remains at seven under after following his first-round 65 with two rounds of 72. The former US Open champion tees off in the penultimate group alongside Australia's Marc Leishman at 7:30pm.

US debutant Will Zalatoris enjoyed a 71 on Saturday to join the chasing pack on seven under with Corey Conners of Canada one stroke back on six.

2015 winner Jordan Spieth is six strokes behind on five under and will hope to find early momentum when he begins his final round at 7:10pm alongside fellow American Brian Harman.

Sunday's fourth round tee times (all BST)

15:00 A Scott (Aus), J Herman (US)

15:10 JM Olazabal (Spa), B Todd (US)

15:20 G Woodland (US), C Bezuidenhout (SA)

15:30 B Horschel (US), P Casey (Eng)

15:40 M Thompson (US), A Ancer (Mex)

15:50 T Hatton (Eng), I Poulter (Eng)

16:00 B DeChambeau (US), H English (US)

16:10 L Oosthuizen (SA), J Kokrak (US)

16:20 S Munoz (Col), C Champ (US)

16:40 C Morikawa (US), M Jones (Aus)

16:50 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

17:00 B Watson (US), M Laird (Sco)

17:10 C Schwartzel (SA), M Wallace (Eng)

17:20 M Hughes (Can), S Lowry (Ire)

17:30 J Rahm (Spa), S Scheffler (US)

17:40 J Niemann (Chi), W Simpson (US)

17:50 F Molinari (Ita), P Mickelson (US)

18:00 J Thomas (US), C Smith (Aus)

18:20 R Palmer (US), V Hovland (Nor)

18:30 S Cink (US), H Stenson (Swe)

18:40 K Na (US), P Reed (US)

18:50 B Wiesberger (Aut), SW Kim (Kor)

19:00 R MacIntyre (Sco), T Finau (US)

19:10 B Harman (US), J Spieth (US)

19:20 C Conners (Can), W Zalatoris (US)

19:30 J Rose (Eng), M Leishman (Aus)

19:40 X Schauffele (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn)

Third-round leaderboard

-11 H Matsuyama (18)

-7 X Schauffele (18), M Leishman (18), J Rose (18), W Zalatoris (18)

-6 C Conners (18)

-5 J Spieth (18)

-4 B Harman (18)

