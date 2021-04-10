US Masters leader Justin Rose is out in the final group in the third round at Augusta on Saturday alongside tournament debutant Will Zalatoris at 7:20pm (BST).

Brian Harman on six under, as former champion Spieth Rose produced another powerful finish on Friday with a level-par 72 enough to maintain a one-shot lead on seven under, one clear of US duo Zalatoris andon six under, as former champion Spieth moved firmly into contention with a four-under 68 after the second round

2015 winner Spieth is only two strokes behind the Englishman and is grouped with Austria's Bernd Wiesberger with their third round starting at 7pm on what should be a fascinating third day at the year's first Major.

Here are the full tee times for the third round at Augusta:

Saturday's third round tee times (all BST)

14:40 I Poulter (Eng), P Casey (Eng)

14:50 A Scott (Aus), S Munoz (Col)

15:00 B Horschel (US), P Mickelson (US)

15:10 J Kokrak (US), F Molinari (Ita)

15:20 W Simpson (US), C Bezuidenhout (SA)

15:30 J Herman (US), J Niemann (Chi)

15:40 M Wallace (Eng), L Oosthuizen (SA)

15:50 P Reed (US), JM Olazabal (Spa)

16:00 C Schwartzel (SA) H English (US)

16:20 T Hatton (Eng), S Scheffler (US)

16:30 K Na (US), G Woodland (US)

16:40 J Rahm (Spa), M Laird (Sco)

16:50 A Ancer (Mex), B Watson (US)

17:00 H Stenson (Swe), B Todd (US)

17:10 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Thompson (US)

17:20 S Lowry (Ire), T Fleetwood (Eng)

17:30 M Hughes (Can), R MacIntyre (Sco)

17:40 S Cink (US), V Hovland (Nor)

18:00 B DeChambeau (US), M Jones (Aus)

18:10 C Morikawa (US), C Conners (Can)

18:20 R Palmer (US), C Smith (Aus)

18:30 H Matsuyama (Jpn), X Schauffele (US)

18:40 SW Kim (Kor), C Champ (US)

18:50 T Finau (US), J Thomas (US)

19:00 J Spieth (US) B Wiesberger (Aut)

19:10 B Harman (US), M Leishman (Aus)

19:20 J Rose (Eng), W Zalatoris (US)

SECOND ROUND LEADERBOARD (PAR 72):

1 Justin Rose -7

2 Brian Harman -6

2 Will Zalatoris -6

4 Marc Leishman -5

4 Jordan Spieth -5

6 Bernd Wiesberger -4

6 Tony Finau -4

6 Hideki Matsuyama -4

6 Justin Thomas -4

6 Si Woo Kim -4

6 Cameron Champ -4

