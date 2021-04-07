A field of 89 players will compete in the 85th US Masters at Augusta with the competitors all starting from the first tee.

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Elder will get the first Major of the year underway at 7:45am local time in Georgia (12:45pm BST) on Thursday.

Tournament favourite Dustin Johnson begins his title defence alongside former world number one Lee Westwood – runner-up behind Justin Thomas at the Players Championship last month – and US amateur champion Tyler Strafaci at 10:30am (3:30pm BST).

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau joins 2013 winner Adam Scott and Max Homa at 1.36pm (6:36pm BST) on Thursday.

European Ryder Cup colleagues Rory McIlroy and Spain's world number three Jon Rahm – boasting three top-10 finishes in the past three Masters – go out alongside four-times PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele at 10:42am (3:42pm BST).

McIlroy has been working with respected coach Pete Cowen after missing the cut at the Players last month.

The world number 12 is aiming to become only the sixth man in history to win all four Majors in their respective careers with his last Major coming at the 2014 US PGA Championship.

Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods remain the only men to win all four.

“I'm obviously focused on this week, but it's bigger than that," said McIlroy . "It's a journey, right, and it's a journey to try to get back to playing the game the way I know that I can play the game.

“So obviously this week is very important, but I'm still looking beyond that. I'm just at the start of a journey here that I know will get me back to where I want to be.”

Thursday's first-round tee times (local time, BST +5 hours)

7:45 a.m. -- Lee Elder, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus (Honorary starters)

8 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

8:12 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

8:24 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

8:36 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

8:48 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, a-Joe Long

9 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

9:12 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

9:24 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

9:36 a.m. -- Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

9:48 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

10:06 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10:18 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, a-Tyler Strafaci

10:42 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

10:54 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

11:06 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

11:18 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11:30 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

11:42 a.m. -- Mike Weir, C. T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre

11:54 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

12:12 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

12:24 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, a-Charles Osborne

12:36 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12:48 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

1:12 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:24 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1:48 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Friday's second-round tee times (local time, BST +5 hours)

8 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

8:12 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

8:24 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

8:36 a.m. -- Mike Weir, C. T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre

8:48 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

9 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

9:12 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, a-Charles Osborne

9:24 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

9:36 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

9:48 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

10:06 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

10:18 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:30 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

10:42 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

10:54 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

11:06 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

11:18 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

11:30 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

11:42 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

11:54 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, a-Joe Long

12:12 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

12:24 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

12:36 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

12:48 p.m. -- Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

1 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

1:12 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

1:24 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:36 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, a-Tyler Strafaci

1:48 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

2 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

* first-time participants

a=amateur

Past champions not playing: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O’Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Fuzzy Zoeller

