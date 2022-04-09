Tiger Woods will play alongside fellow American Kevin Kistner for the third round of the 86th Masters as he bids to keep alive his hopes of a record-equalling sixth Green Jacket.

The 15-time major winner tees off for the third round at 1pm (6pm BST) on Saturday at one over. He is nine behind leader Scottie Scheffler, the World No 1 who is five strokes clear of the chasing pack on eight under after assured opening rounds of 69 and 67 in testing conditions.

"I expected to be sore and not feel my best for sure," said Woods after adding a 74 to his opening 71 in the wind. "It's the combination. I can walk this golf course. I can put on tennis shoes and go for a walk. That's not a problem, but going ballistically at shots and hitting shot shapes off of uneven lies, that puts a whole new challenge to it.

"Everything has been good, has been tough. My team has done a hell of a job getting me ready, getting the body -- after I go ahead and break it out there, they go ahead and repair it at night. You should know this from all the NASCAR. Break it, fix it.

"I'm good at breaking it. They're good at fixing it."

51 players will compete over the weekend after the cut fell at four-over 148 on Friday night.

"That will be the goal going into tomorrow, just to keep putting myself in good positions, execute shots, and as long as I'm committed to everything, everything should be fine. The rest really isn't up to me," said Scheffler.

Scheffler is out in the final group alongside 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel at 2:50pm (7:50pm BST) with former Open champion Shane Lowry in the penultimate group with Sungjae Im at 2:40pm (7:40pm BST).

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will bid to eat into the five-shot deficit when he starts his third round at 2:30pm (7:30pm BST) alongside Harold Varner III.

MASTERS 2022 LEADERBOARD

-8: Scheffler (67)

-3: Lowry (68), Schwartzel (69), Im (74), Matsuyama (69)

-2: Varner III (71), Na (71), D Johnson (73), Smith (74)

THE 86TH MASTERS TEE TIMES (Eastern Time – BST +5hrs)

SATURDAY/THIRD ROUND

First tee

10:20 AM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10:30 AM -- Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10:40 AM -- Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10:50 AM -- Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11 AM -- Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 AM -- Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11:20 AM -- Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11:30 AM -- Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11:40 AM -- Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

12 noon -- Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

12:10 PM -- Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12:20 PM -- Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12:30 PM -- Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12:40 PM -- Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12:50 PM -- Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1:10 PM -- Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 PM -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, J. J. Spaun

1:40 PM -- Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 PM -- Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2 PM -- Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2:10 PM -- Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2:20 PM -- Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2:30 PM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2:40 PM -- Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:50 PM -- Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

