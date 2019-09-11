Matchplay brings out best in Solheim Cup star Kang

At Des Moines in 2017, the 26-year-old was one of three rookies on the team and she claimed three points from her four matches.

For this year's edition, the 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner sealed her place when she qualified third in the rankings.

And Kang can't wait to take to the PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles and battle in the gladiatorial atmosphere.

"I like playing against one other person. I like to have a win or a loss instead of playing the entire field," said Kang.

"I like to get some kind of feedback because in golf, we lose most of the time. If you don't win, you're technically a loser, so it's hard to win.

"But match play you just play one person and what I love about the team environment is you have a team mate and you get to play with them and for them.

"It's kind of like a sisterhood. I love somebody having my back and I love having their back.

"Golf is a very lonely sport at one point where you're out there all alone and you're hitting the shot.

"You and your caddie are just there, and nobody really understands what you feel and how you felt over a shot like another player.

"To be on the same team and to approach that together to win a Cup is pretty incredible."

Earlier in the week, captain Juli Inkster announced a change to the USA line-up with Ally McDonald replacing Stacy Lewis, who picked up a back injury.

Despite this being a surprise to Kang, she believes the new roles McDonald and Lewis have will only help the team in their effort to win a third Solheim Cup in succession.

"It definitely threw a curve ball, to be honest, in my personal opinion - but everybody on this team has earned their spot, I do know that," Kang added.

"I don't really know Ally's game very well, but I do know that I trust Juli's judgement.

"I know that she's got a very, very spunky personality and I think that she will do very well with Solheim Cup.

"She's very positive and energetic and having Stacy Lewis as an assistant captain really helps.

"She walked with us today and was explaining the golf course to me. I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have gotten that insight if she wasn't assistant captain."

Â© Sportsbeat 2019