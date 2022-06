Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick: There's nothing better

Reaction from Matt Fitzpatrick at Brookline on Sunday after the 27 year-old Englishman became the 2022 US Open Champion. Fitzpatrick shot a 2-under par final round of 68 to reach 6-under for the tournament, one shot clear of world number pne Scotie Scheffler and his fellow American Will Zalatoris.

00:01:15, 31 minutes ago