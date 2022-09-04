Matthew Wolff tumbled out of contention on the final day of the LIV Golf event in Boston, and his putter took the blame.

Wolff played superbly from tee to green for the first couple of days - he made a hole in one on Friday - but struggled with the putter.

But as in the first couple of rounds, his putter did not behave as he had hoped.

Putt after putt failed to drop, and on the 16th hole Wolff finally snapped.

In fact, it was his putter which came close to snapping as after seeing another putt slide agonisingly by the cup, Wolff lent on his putter in frustration.

The force used prompted the shaft to buckle and the damage was irreparable.

There are local rules to complement the rules of golf, but any club damaged intentionally cannot be replaced.

Likely with that in mind, and having slipped out of contention, Wolff deposited his short stick in the trees.

“Matthew Wolff’s putter is deep in the woods, where the squirrels reside,” said the on-course commentator.

