Open bid unravelled in Sunday's final round.

Wolff, who was bidding to become the first debutant to win the tournament since 1913, headed into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau but three bogeys in the front nine tripped him up early.

Two bogeys and a double-bogey over the back nine sealed the 21-year-old's fate as he carded a five-over-par 75, 10 strokes more than his score the previous day.

"It's not as if he blew up like I did and was going to shoot 80, like what I did at Augusta," said McIlroy, referring to his collapse at the 2011 Masters where he entered the final round with a four-shot lead but finished 10 strokes behind champion Charl Schwartzel.

"I probably thought that, if he went out there in today's conditions and shot a couple over par, that he'd win the tournament.

"He's resilient. He'll have plenty more chances," added the Northern Irishman, who finished in a share of eighth place. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

