McIlroy, Johnson to take part in televised, charity event amid COVID-19 pandemic

May 4 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy will team up with Dustin Johnson to take on American duo Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a $3 million charity skins match on May 17 as televised golf returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour said https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/05/04/rory-mcilroy-dustin-johnson-rickie-fowler-matthew-wolff-taylormade-driving-relief-live-golf-covid-19-coronavirus-relief-efforts.html on Monday.

The competition will follow strict social distancing guidelines and use appropriate testing measures to help protect the health of those involved.

"I hope we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness," world number one McIlroy said.

All proceeds will go towards COVID-19 relief efforts, with McIlroy and Johnson playing for the American Nurses Foundation and Fowler and Wolff playing for the CDC Foundation.

"We're excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

The event will be broadcast by the PGA Tour, NBC Sports and Sky Sports PGA TOUR, NBC Sports and Sky Sports.

The European Tour also announced a series of virtual tournaments on Monday that will kick off on May 9 to aid coronavirus relief efforts.

Players including Martin Kaymer, Joost Luiten, Mike Lorenzo Vera, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger will take part from their own homes in tournaments played virtually on some of Europe's most iconic courses.

The golf calendar has been severely impacted by the outbreak, with three of the sport's four majors re-scheduled and the British Open cancelled. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

