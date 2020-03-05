McIlroy sets early pace with 66 at Bay Hill

McIlroy, the 2018 champion, made an inauspicious start when he plunked his approach shot into a lake at his second hole at Bay Hill, but it was as if he was merely giving the field a headstart as he roared back with five birdies and an eagle.

At six-under-par 66, the world number one from Northern Irishman headed American Talor Gooch by one stroke with half the field back in the clubhouse.

A freshening breeze was making for difficult conditions for the late starters.

Brooks Koepka, who McIlroy recently displaced at the top of the rankings, had a less pleasing morning, bogeying his final two holes for an even-par 72.

But Koepka, still trying to find form on his return from a knee injury, fared considerably better than Adam Scott.

The Australian, a winner three weeks ago at Riviera, followed McIlory into water at the par-four 11th and dropped three shots there en route to a 77.

The event is featuring a high quality field though notably missing eight-times champion Tiger Woods, who is playing a very limited schedule ahead of defending his Masters title next month. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)