Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were among the golfers set to don Tiger Woods' signature Sunday red and black during the final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Florida to honour the 15-time major winner, who suffered a car accident.

Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after Tuesday's crash left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

Golf Woods in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures YESTERDAY AT 09:38

The 45-year-old is recovering and in "good spirits".

: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waves on the second green during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on February 28, 2021 in Bradenton, Florida Image credit: Getty Images

An 82-time PGA Tour winner, Woods famously wears a red shirt and black trousers on Sundays.

Woods tweeted saying "It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts.

"To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Collin Morikawa, who leads by two shots over Brooks Koepka at the Concession Golf Club, also wore the same colour combination, along with Patrick Reed.

American Max Homa endorsed the idea but said he would be unable to participate as he did not pack the colours required.

Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam, who is playing her first LPGA Tour tournament in 13 years, also wore red and black in the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA event in Orlando.

Golf Woods ‘responsive and recovering’ after emergency surgery following car crash 24/02/2021 AT 09:53