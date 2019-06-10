McIlroy threatens 59, wins Canadian Open by seven shots

Needing to birdie the par-four 18th to card golf's magic number, the Northern Irishman pushed his approach into a bunker at Hamilton Golf & Country Club and made a bogey.

Nevertheless, McIlroy carded a stellar nine-under-par 61 in a near-perfect confidence-booster ahead of next week's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

He finished at 22-under 258, while Irishman Shane Lowry (67) and American Webb Simpson (68) tied for second place on 15-under. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)