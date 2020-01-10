Michelle Wie expecting her first child this summer

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer!!" she wrote in a post alongside a photo of a pair of tiny running shoes.

The five-time winner on the LPGA Tour married West, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, in August in Los Angeles.

In June Wie announced she was taking a break from competitive golf for the remainder of 2019 citing the injuries she has battled throughout her career.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by wrist problems and had endured a start-stop return to the sport following wrist surgery in October 2018.

The Hawaii native won the U.S. Women's Open in 2014, the same year she achieved a career-high ranking of world number six. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Grant McCool)