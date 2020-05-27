Golf

Mickelson keen on annual 'Match' featuring all-star cast

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
25 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

May 27 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 relief match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning proved a big success and Mickelson hopes it can become an annual event with the likes of basketball greats Steph Curry and Michael Jordan competing.

With live golf halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday's telecast of the event dubbed "The Match" attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four networks, making it the most-watched golf telecast on cable television.

"I think there’s a market for that... You could showcase guys like Curry and Michael Jordan or Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes, who are all good golfers, elite talents and have great personalities," Mickelson told the Los Angeles Times.

Golf

Postponing Ryder Cup to 2021 would be right call, says McIlroy

YESTERDAY AT 12:40

Mickelson, 49, took on his old rival Woods in an exhibition match in 2018 that showcased high-level golf but lacked entertainment value, and the five-times major winner has learned from his mistakes.

"Having a partner provided for more interaction and I thought the intimacy of the cameras in the golf cart added a ton," Mickelson said.

The PGA Tour is set to resume with the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas without fans present.

Other tournaments are also likely to be held without spectators and Mickelson is prepared to consider wearing a microphone during play.

"I would be open to the idea because of how it's being received," he said on the Dan Patrick Show. "In a real competition on the PGA Tour, where you're competing for a title, you won't have that type of interaction." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengalaru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Golf

Woods and Mickelson charity match proves a ratings hit

YESTERDAY AT 22:13
Golf

Woods and Manning beat Mickelson and Brady in charity match

25/05/2020 AT 01:40
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Postponing Ryder Cup to 2021 would be right call, says McIlroy

YESTERDAY AT 12:40
Golf

Woods and Mickelson charity match proves a ratings hit

YESTERDAY AT 22:13
Golf

Woods and Manning beat Mickelson and Brady in charity match

25/05/2020 AT 01:40
Golf

LPGA cancels 2020 Q-school and Meijer Classic

21/05/2020 AT 04:45

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Sponsored content : Lalla Meryem Cup

00:01:09
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePostponing Ryder Cup to 2021 would be right call, says McIlroy