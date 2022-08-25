Mito Pereira has said his aims for next season are to break into the top 20 in the world and secure a maiden win on the PGA Tour.

The Chilean came close to breaking his duck on the biggest stage, as he held a one-stroke lead on the tee of the final hole at the US PGA Championship.

Ad

But his tee shot found water and he ended up with a double bogey as he dropped into a tie for third behind Justin Thomas.

Golf ‘It was crazy’ - Sepp Straka reflects on his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour 2 HOURS AGO

It was heartbreak for the PGA Tour rookie, but he has graded his debut campaign as an A+, and is intent on improving his short game to catapult him into the winners’ circle.

"The first year can be tough,” Pereira told Eurosport. “You don’t have to be absolutely perfect to win a tournament. You have to be yourself and play well

"Maybe you want to play well for 40 weeks in a row, so I try to concentrate and just not try to be perfect every week.”

Reflecting on his collapse at Southern Hills, Pereira said: “I finished third in my first major. It was not the end I wanted but I played really well for four days and just kept it together. 99% of the day was really good.

“It would be unfair to focus on that one shot. I was playing well that day, I did not make anything. I got to 18 and was one-under for the hole for the week. It is not an easy tee shot. I just hit a bad swing into the water.

“I played a third shot that was pretty good but it went a little long and the chip was really difficult and I made a double.”

'I think it'll be really cool' - McIlroy on new TGL project with Woods

The 27-year-old admitting his short game requires work, and he feels improving that area of his play could help him achieve his goals for 2023.

“I am going to try and be more consistent through chipping and putting,” Pereira said. “Most of the time my ball-striking is pretty good, so if I can get better in the area around the green and putting then it will be great.

“To be in the top 20 in the world would be nice. To get to East Lake (Tour Championship) would be nice, and a win. Those are the goals for next season.

“If I play well and things come together I know I can win.

“If I look back on the season I grade it an A+.”

Golf 'A glimpse of his genius' - McIlroy feels TGL will enable Tiger to prolong his career 2 HOURS AGO