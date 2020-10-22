The pair were two shots clear of five players at the tournament, which is being played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California instead of Japan due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending champion Tiger Woods, bidding for a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory, struggled in his opening round, carding four bogeys, a double bogey and two birdies for four-over par.

Golf U.S. Women's Open to be held without spectators YESTERDAY AT 21:50

The event is Woods' first since he missed the cut at last month's U.S. Open.

Despite world number one Dustin Johnson and Australian Adam Scott being sidelined due to positive COVID-19 tests, the event still boasts a strong lineup including world number two Jon Rahm, U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, third-ranked Justin Thomas and reigning PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa.

The 78-man field has no cut and will be the last event for many of the players ahead of the Nov. 12-15 Masters. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Golf McIlroy comfortable with return of fans, Mickelson concerned YESTERDAY AT 21:44