My Game: Tiger Woods unveiled - ‘A golf lesson none of you have had before

Showing Tiger as never before, the sequence of videos will provide the insights that have led to him becoming one of the all-time great golfers.

From pre-match preparation through to the putting green; the formative influences on his game through to the latest training techniques he employs as he returns to peak powers – My Game: Tiger Woods is the golf content that established golfers, beginners and fans alike have been desperate to see.

Set to launch in July, My Game: Tiger Woods will be hosted exclusively on GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR and Golf Digest.

The 12-episode series takes a look inside the mind of the greatest player of our time and how he approaches every part of the game. Winner of 81 PGA TOUR events and 15 major championships, Woods will speak directly to players and fans each week as he focuses on a different aspect of the game.

Discovery enjoy an exclusive global partnership with Tiger Woods featuring content across both GOLFTV and Golf Digest. The collaboration with Woods includes a range of content, including insights to help players improve their game and exclusive access to his tournament preparations and reactions.