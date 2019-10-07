Na survives meltdown to win in Las Vegas playoff

Na sank a four-foot par putt at the second extra hole at TPC Summerlin to avoid what would have been a sickening loss.

He had given up a four-shot lead on the back nine, primarily due to a triple-bogey at the 10th hole.

Na shot one-under-par 70 while Cantlay carded 68. The pair tied at 23-under-par 261, two shots ahead of Pat Perez.

Na holed a clutch nine-foot putt at the first playoff hole, the par-four 18th, to match Cantlay's birdie, before winning it when they played the hole again and Cantlay three-putted.

