Nelly Korda is looking to end a "roller coaster" year with a repeat win at the Pelican Women’s Championship.

The former world No. 1 has had a mixed season, the start to which was delayed when she suffered a blood clot in an arm.

Upon returning to action in the summer, Korda claimed tied-eighth finishes at the US Women’s Open and Evian Championship.

“I would recap (this season) it was a roller coaster,” Korda said. “There was definitely a lot of ups, a lot of downs.

“I played some solid golf since coming back, but I've also overdone it and played some poor golf. So, definitely a learning year, more about myself, more about my body.”

Korda felt she struggled at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G and The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America due to striving too hard for the win.

“I think I missed so much of the year that I kind of wanted to make it all up in a sense,” she said.

“I think I came back at the time that I needed to, or that was acceptable. The only thing that I may have made a mistake in is then trying to catch up and just being on the road too much and not taking a breather and stepping back and being fresh.”

Korda returns to action after three weeks on the sidelines, which she suggested could work to her advantage as she chases an eighth win on the LPGA Tour.

The Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida has been reduced from 72 to 54 holes due to the threat of a tropical storm on Thursday, with the event due to start on Friday.

Officials took the decision to close the entire facility in Belleair, including the practice range and clubhouse, with the forecast for 50 mph gusts and up to three inches of rain.

When play does get underway, Korda will not have things her own way as the world No. 2 Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Lydia Ko are in the field, as is Canada’s No. 6 ranked Brooke Henderson.

