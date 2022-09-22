PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has said there is little prospect of a thawing of relations with LIV Golf.

LIV launched earlier this year, after luring a host of big names with mammoth contracts.

Monahan took the decision to suspend all players who made the move to LIV, as the rift in golf continued to grow.

The PGA Tour has strengthened its ties with the DP World Tour, and Monahan is happy with the direction they are heading, but says there is no prospect of common ground being found with LIV.

"I don't see it happening," Monahan told the Golf Channel. "When you look at where we are, and you think about words and actions, we're currently in a lawsuit.

"So coming together and having conversations, to me, that card is off the table and it has been for a long period of time."

That was done to counter the threat of LIV, and Monahan is happy with the changes that have been made.

"We're going to know where the best players on the PGA Tour, the best players of the world, are playing over the course of the season," Monahan told Sky Sports. "We also know that they're going to be announcing additional events to their schedule in what is an already truncated schedule.

"You're going to have more heat, more intensity in the heart of the competitive framework of our schedule - around the big championships.

"This comes on the heels of what fans have continued to see and experience on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour - this excitement that continues to build and support the growth of this game."

Monahan’s round of broadcast interviews at the Presidents Cup took place in the same week Norman met politicians in Washington to press the case for LIV.

The Australian emerged from his meeting in a positive frame of mind, but Golf Monthly is reporting that he was given a frosty reception by some members of the Republican Study Committee.

