Hole-in-ones in golf are not as rare as some think, but they are rare enough to see prizes offered to professionals at the elite level.

It’s not uncommon to see cars offered up as prizes, and at the Scottish Open earlier this summer Jordan Smith won not one but two cars - one for him and the other for his caddie - when he aced a hole.

At the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club last week, a top-of-the-range electric motor from the sponsors was offered up for a hole-in-one. It was not claimed, but it highlights what can be on offer for players.

At the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss Alps this week, Aaron Cockerill celebrated with high fives with his caddie and playing partners after finding the bottom of the cup on the third hole.

After seeing the ball land on the green and hop into the hole, shouts from the tee of “where’s the car?” could be heard.

Cockerill’s playing partners were clearly aware that big prizes can be secured for a hole-in-one.

Sadly for Cockerill, or not depending on the viewpoint, the prize was not in the same bracket as a top-of-the-range car.

Cockerill’s reward for his ace was life insurance.

Yes, life insurance. Courtesy of event sponsors Vaudoise, Cockerill was handed life insurance to the tune of 30,000 Swiss Francs, which at the current exchange rate equates to about £26,500.

It’s not to be sniffed at, but the next time he sees Jordan Smith and his caddie turn up in their matching cars, Cockerill may feel a little short-changed.

